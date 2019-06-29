Analysts Anticipate YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. YRC Worldwide posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover YRC Worldwide.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

YRCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 target price on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

NASDAQ:YRCW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 1,153,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,769. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $133.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.