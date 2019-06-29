Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

INFI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 251,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,958. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,670 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

