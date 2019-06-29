Analysts Expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Unity Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 25% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 167 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNTY. ValuEngine cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $239.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.61. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other news, CFO Alan J. Bedner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,726.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $384,270. 29.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 654.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

