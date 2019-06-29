Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $143.29

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.29.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,448. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $168.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 201.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,303,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

