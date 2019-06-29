AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $17.05 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AU. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Shares of AU opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after buying an additional 93,995 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,057,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after buying an additional 2,295,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,728,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 2,029,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

