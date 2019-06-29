Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41666337-1.44471611 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.88.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $77,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

