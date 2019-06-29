Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ APPN opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86. Appian has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $39.92.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. Appian’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,950 shares in the company, valued at $578,673. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,190. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.