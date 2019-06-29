Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.62 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,128,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,315,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 764,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 118,686 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 929,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 572,233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 43.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

