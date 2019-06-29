Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABG. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Frederick Stax sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $79,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,888 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $101,868.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $918,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,599 shares of company stock worth $2,589,539. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3,991.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.