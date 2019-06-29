ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $87.52.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

