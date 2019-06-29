ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATNI. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $884.61 million, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ATN International has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $77,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,103.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 886.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 38,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,015,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.