Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €43.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NDA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €77.70 ($90.35) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.94 ($58.07).

ETR:NDA opened at €42.83 ($49.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €36.10 ($41.98) and a 1-year high of €70.72 ($82.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.12.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

