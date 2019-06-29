Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

AVNS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $43.61. 470,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,204. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $139,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

