B. Riley Boosts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $40.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. James River Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 586.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

