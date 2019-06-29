Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

BCSF opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $993.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $444,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

