Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDEV. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective (up from GBX 575 ($7.51)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barratt Developments to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 656.15 ($8.57).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 572.60 ($7.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 573.86. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

