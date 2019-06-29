Barrington Research Analysts Give Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) a $18.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $18.00 price objective on Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.97 million, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,579 shares in the company, valued at $162,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 690,521 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $5,335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $3,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

