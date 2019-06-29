Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

BDX traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

