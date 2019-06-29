BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Up 7.1%

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34.

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

