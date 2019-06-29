Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.72 ($152.00).

EPA AIR opened at €124.68 ($144.98) on Wednesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €119.99.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

