Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) a €76.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bertrandt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.50 ($92.44).

BDT opened at €62.50 ($72.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a market cap of $630.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.69. Bertrandt has a 12 month low of €60.00 ($69.77) and a 12 month high of €67.00 ($77.91).

About Bertrandt

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

