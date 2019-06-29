BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,735 ($22.67).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.00) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 1,765 ($23.06) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($21.23) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on BHP Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of BHP traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,015 ($26.33). The stock had a trading volume of 4,045,276 shares. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,030.50 ($26.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,847.65. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

