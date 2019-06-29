BidaskClub Downgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRI. Citigroup cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $763.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.