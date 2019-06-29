BidaskClub Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Z has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised Zillow Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.41.

NASDAQ Z opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.04. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $4,258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $25,052.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,109. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 599,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,923,000 after acquiring an additional 471,623 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,980 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,435,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,278,000 after acquiring an additional 152,319 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,336,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,156,000 after acquiring an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $358,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

