Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 972 ($12.70) to GBX 1,037 ($13.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,019.88 ($13.33).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 989.50 ($12.93) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Richard Cotton sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total value of £38,533.12 ($50,350.35).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

