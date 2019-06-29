Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities restated an average rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.90.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $696.72 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

