Bitcoin Red Reaches Market Capitalization of $88,319.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $88,319.00 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00289470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.01780176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00151652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00028487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

