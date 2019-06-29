Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $420.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $420.00 price objective by Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $525.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.40.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.01. 4,452,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.84. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Boeing has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,773,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

