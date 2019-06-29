Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

BSX opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $122,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,582.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,003. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 338,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 189,642 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

