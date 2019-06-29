Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down to $33.66

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.23, but opened at $33.66. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 59,279 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,735.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Edward Chaplin purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $253,273.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 862,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after buying an additional 128,543 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

