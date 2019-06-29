Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce sales of $88.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.68 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $86.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $329.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.69 million to $335.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.48 million, with estimates ranging from $317.38 million to $335.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. 585,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,978. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In related news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $64,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,375.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,016,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,965,000 after buying an additional 373,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,373,000 after buying an additional 258,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 125,892 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 282,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 76,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 69,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

