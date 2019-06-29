Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $148.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,458 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $97,273.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,063.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,226,000 after buying an additional 1,231,957 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $20,512,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 481,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. 2,829,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,267. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.