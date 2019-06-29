Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to Post $0.27 EPS

Analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Resources Connection also reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RECN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

RECN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $503.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Crawford sold 5,894 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $88,881.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 99,923 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

