Brokerages Expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $6,218,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,544,598.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,717,846.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,346.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 923,839 shares of company stock worth $34,570,743. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1,027.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 870.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.59. 2,681,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,139. Chegg has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.78, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.