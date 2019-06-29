Brokerages Expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $209.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the lowest is $204.34 million. Potlatchdeltic posted sales of $268.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full year sales of $873.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.41 million to $887.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $928.05 million, with estimates ranging from $904.50 million to $952.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $181.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Vertical Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 3,277.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 834,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 810,044 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 319.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 532,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,708. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $51.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

