Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) PT at $33.89

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.89.

GWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Great-West Lifeco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,578. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$26.83 and a 1 year high of C$34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$16.89 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2599998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.