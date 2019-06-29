Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Longbow Research set a $68.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $71.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Brunswick to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $45.89. 1,761,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,769,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,948 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 621.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,605,000 after purchasing an additional 934,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $41,390,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.