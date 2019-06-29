Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $59.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $71.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,009,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,837 shares of company stock worth $15,764,745 in the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14,036.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,225 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,027,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,221,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.21. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

