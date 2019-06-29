CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of CAE opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CAE has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

