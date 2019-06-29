Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caesars Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $991,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1,086.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 166,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 152,309 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 45,520.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 354,601 shares in the last quarter.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

