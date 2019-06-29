Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canopy Growth Corporation is a cannabis company. It offers dry cannabis and oil products primarily under the Tweed and Bedrocan brands. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.57 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.14.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 4.15.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 304.03%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

