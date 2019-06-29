Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSII. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 826.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 293,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 261,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

