Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRCM. ValuEngine downgraded Care.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Care.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Care.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.83 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Care.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Care.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.37.

NYSE CRCM opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.30. Care.com has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.75 million. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $43,857.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,594.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $140,897.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,509 shares of company stock worth $489,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Care.com by 82,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Care.com by 192.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Care.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Care.com by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Care.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

