Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nomura lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,950,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Carnival has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

