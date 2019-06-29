Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CAGDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CAGDF opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.