Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$8.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.50.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.22 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$444.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

