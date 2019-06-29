Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Up 11.2% in June

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 64.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CPK traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.02. 644,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,170. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $227.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $100.00 price objective on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

