Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ciena from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $320,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Frodsham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $74,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,933 shares of company stock worth $3,895,075 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

