Citigroup Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $180.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $192.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered FedEx from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.26.

NYSE:FDX opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $525,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,749,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after purchasing an additional 792,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after buying an additional 418,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

