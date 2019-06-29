Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLFD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.61. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 82.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 818,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

